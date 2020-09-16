Coach Adam Gase said Wednesday that Gore will start against the 49ers on Sunday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Gore is locked in atop the New York's depth chart following the placement of Le'Veon Bell (hamstring) on injured reserve. The 37-year-old veteran managed 24 yards on six carries against the Bills in Week 1, and he'll be in line for a notable increase in touches against San Francisco as long as the Jets can avoid falling behind early. The team recently signed Kalen Ballage to serve as Gore's top backup, and rookie fourth-round pick La'Mical Perine (ankle) could work in on passing situations if he's able to shake his injury. Josh Adams is also a candidate to be promoted from the practice squad.