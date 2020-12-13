Ian Rapoport of NFL Network indicates that "there is optimism" that Gore (concussion) will play Sunday against the Seahawks.

Rapoport adds that Gore's availability for the contest depends on the running back clearing a final hurdle in the concussion protocol Sunday morning. Either way, Gore's Week 14 status will be confirmed once the Jets' inactives are posted in advance of the team's 4:05 ET kickoff. If Gore ultimately ends up out or limited at all, Ty Johnson would be in line for added backfield touches versus Seattle.