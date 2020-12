Gore is dealing with a lung contusion and has been ruled out for the Week 17 game against the Patriots, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Gore left this past Sunday's 23-16 win over the Browns early, but not before becoming the third player to reach 16,000 rushing yards in his career. The 37-year-old running back will miss a game for just the third time in the past 10 seasons. Gore will be an unrestricted free agent in March, and it's unclear if he'll return for his 17th NFL season.