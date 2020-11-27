Coach Adam Gase said Friday that the Jets will have a running back rotation of Gore, Ty Johnson and Josh Adams on Sunday against the Dolphins, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Gore has received double-digit carries eight times in 10 contests this season en route to averaging 13.3 touches and 50.5 yards from scrimmage per game. He's likely in line for a similar workload with La'Mical Perine (ankle) on injured reserve for at least the next three games, but Gase is poised to use Johnson and Adams out of the backfield as well. However, the duo has just 16 combined touches in 2020, so Gore should remain the lead back.