Gore (hand) is listed as questionable on the final injury report before Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Gore will likely split carries with rookie La'Mical Perine if he suits up, but Perine would gain some against-the-grain fantasy appeal if Gore can't go. Kansas CIty has struggled against the run, and the Jets will likely have no choice but to stick with the running game regardless of game script given how inept the team's passing attack has looked, especially with leading receiver Jamison Crowder (groin) doubtful to suit up for this one.