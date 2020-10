Gore rushed nine times for 30 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 30-10 loss to Arizona.

As expected, Gore ceded the majority of backfield work to Le'Veon Bell in Bell's return from a hamstring injury. Bell doubled Gore's rushing yardage total on 13 carries and was the only Jets running back to have a pass thrown his way. Considering Gore wasn't doing much as the lead back with Bell sidelined, he's unlikely to pick it up now that Bell's back.