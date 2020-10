Gore, who was limited by a hand injury Wednesday,didn't practice Thursday, with the Jets classifying his absence as non-injury related.

We'll have to wait until Friday to see if the Gore's hand issue is minor enough for him to be removed from the team's Week 8 injury report altogether, or if approaches Sunday's game against the Chiefs with a questionable tag. Assuming he suits up this weekend, the veteran back would be in line to share backfield touches with La'Mical Perine.