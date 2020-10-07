Gore is expected to return to a backup role for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, as Le'Veon Bell (hamstring) has been designated to return to practice and will likely come off IR and retake his lead back role Sunday, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Gore averaged 17 touches per game over the past three weeks but will likely sink back into the low-mid single digits with Bell back in the fold. The 37-year-old running back is averaging just 3.2 yards per carry and has topped 4.0 only once in the past six seasons.