Gore (concussion) is slated to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.
While Gore remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, coach Adam Gase thinks that there's a good chance the veteran running back can gain clearance ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks. If Gore does end up suiting up this weekend, he could be in store for less playing time than usual after Ty Johnson shined in the Jets' Week 13 loss to the Raiders following Gore's early exit. Johnson finished the contest with 104 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries to go with two receptions for 13 yards.