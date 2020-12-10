Gore was a non-participant at practice Thursday due to a listed combination of concussion/not injury-related, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Gore practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday and the non-injury designation attached to Thursday's DNP suggests that the veteran running back's absence was maintenance-related, rather than indicative of a concussion setback. A return to the field Friday, in any capacity, would confirm that notion. Per Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record, coach Adam Gase previously noted that he thinks there's a good chance Gore can play Sunday against Seattle. If not, however, Ty Johnson would be in line for added opportunities in Week 14.