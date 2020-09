Gore carried the ball 15 times for 57 yards and caught his only target for five yards in Sunday's 36-7 loss to the Colts.

The 37-year-old got a surprisingly solid workload considering how quickly the Jets fell behind in the game, but Gore wasn't able to do much with his touches. His outlook won't improve much in Week 4 against a Broncos defense that just held the Buccaneers' backfield to only 68 rushing yards and 2.7 yards per carry.