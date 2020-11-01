Gore (hand) rushed 10 times for 30 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 35-9 loss to Kansas City.

Gore split work with rookie La'Mical Perine, who turned eight carries and two catches into 33 scrimmage yards. While Perine at least has some long-term appeal, Gore's lack of involvement as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, zero touchdowns and subpar average of 3.5 yards per carry make him a non-factor outside of much deeper fantasy formats. Gore has rushed for exactly 30 yards three times this season and between 24 and 63 yards in each of New York's eight games.