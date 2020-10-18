site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Frankie Luvu: Forced out versus Dolphins
Luvu will not return to Sunday's game against Miami due to a groin injury, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Luvu normally contributes as a rotational linebacker for the Jets. His absence could create extra snaps for Harvey Langi and Blake Cashman.
