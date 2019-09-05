Luvu is nursing a hand injury Thursday, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

It's unclear how Luvu sustained the hand injury. It's good news that Luvu is able to practice in some capacity with a splint, but his chances of suiting up Week 1 versus the Bills could be impacted.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week