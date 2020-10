The Jets placed Luvu (groin) on injured reserve Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

Luvu will miss the team's next three games, as he won't be eligible to return until Week 11 against the Chargers. He plays predominately on special teams, but his absence will hurt the Jets' depth at outside linebacker, as Jordan Willis will be the only backup behind Jordan Jenkins and Tarell Basham.