Jets' Frankie Luvu: Practices in full
Luvu (hand) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Luvu reportedly practiced with a splint on his hand, but he doesn't appear to be noticeably hindered by any sort of injury. The rotational linebacker looks good to go for Sunday's contest against the Bills.
