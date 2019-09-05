Luvu (hand) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Luvu reportedly practiced with a splint on his hand, but he doesn't appear to be noticeably hindered by any sort of injury. The rotational linebacker looks good to go for Sunday's contest against the Bills.

