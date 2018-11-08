Luvu (neck) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Luvu was sidelined in Week 9 due to a neck injury, and his availability for Week 10 was up in the air. The fact that Luvu was able to practice in full Thursday bodes well for his Week 10 availability. If the rookie is able to suit up Sunday, expect him to resume his role as a depth linebacker.

