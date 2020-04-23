Jets' Frankie Luvu: Retained by Jets
Luvu has re-signed with the Jets.
The exclusive rights free agent is thus set to reprise his reserve linebacker/special teams role with the team. Luvu logged 12 tackles and a sack in 13 contest for the Jets last season in that capacity.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Top Fantasy Football Best Ball rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
Jerry Jeudy prospect profile
Can Jerry Jeudy continue dominating in the NFL like he did in high school and college? Our...
-
Tee Higgins prospect profile
Tee Higgins has an impressive highlight reel, but needs work before he's a trustworthy Fantasy...
-
Henry Ruggs Prospect Profile
Alabama's Henry Ruggs will garner attention with his break-neck speed, but it's some of his...
-
Denzel Mims Prospect Profile
Everyone knows about CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs, but has Baylor's Denzel Mims...
-
Laviska Shenault prospect profile
At 6-1, 227 pounds, Laviska Shenault is a physical receiver with an impressive production record.