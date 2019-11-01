Jets' Frankie Luvu: Returns to Jets' 53-man roster
Luvu was promoted to the Jets' 53-man roster from the practice squad Friday.
Luvu was on the active roster for the first five weeks of the season before being waived in mid-October, but he immediately signed to the team's practice squad after clearing waiver. The 23-year-old will provide some much-needed depth at inside linebacker for Week 9 with Neville Hewitt (neck) doubtful, C.J. Mosley (groin) out and Blake Cashman (shoulder) placed on injured reserve.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Week 9 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Two struggling quarterbacks in a head-to-head matchup, plus an injury replacement and a legend...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Top Fantasy destinations for Gordon
Josh Gordon looks like he might get the chance to join and help another team midseason. Here...