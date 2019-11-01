Luvu was promoted to the Jets' 53-man roster from the practice squad Friday.

Luvu was on the active roster for the first five weeks of the season before being waived in mid-October, but he immediately signed to the team's practice squad after clearing waiver. The 23-year-old will provide some much-needed depth at inside linebacker for Week 9 with Neville Hewitt (neck) doubtful, C.J. Mosley (groin) out and Blake Cashman (shoulder) placed on injured reserve.

