Luvu (neck) will not play in Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Luvu's status seemed to teeter back-and-forth this week but given the nature of neck injuries it seems as though the Jets have opted to play this one with added caution. Although technically not listed as a starter, Luvu has emerged as a frequently used outside linebacker in Todd Bowles' schemes. Perhaps Brandon Copeland will see a spike in responsibility with the rookie sidelined.

