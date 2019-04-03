Luvu signed his exclusive rights rights tender with the Jets on Tuesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Luvu was a pleasant surprise for the Jets last season as he recorded 22 tackles (17 solo) and three sacks as an undrafted rookie. Brandon Copeland re-signed with the Jets on a one-year deal, and the 22-year-old could push him for playing time with a strong offseason.

