Luvu, an exclusive-rights free agent, has been tendered by the Jets, Randy Lange of the team's official site reports.

Luvu blew all expectations out of the water as an undrafted rookie last season and clearly made himself an obvious candidate for the Jets to retain for 2019. The Washington State product came on particularly strong down the stretch, recording 11 tackles and two sacks in the final six games. With Brandon Copeland set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, it's not out of the question for Luvu to compete for a starting spot ahead of the upcoming season.