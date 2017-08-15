Play

Bishop was sidelined for Monday's practice due to a neck stinger, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

Bishop played in four games for the Jets last season. He is currently competing for a role providing depth at outside linebacker, so a quick return to practice figures to increase his chances. However, the severity of his injury is unknown at this time.

