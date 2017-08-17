Jets' Freddie Bishop: Practices Thursday
Bishop (neck) returned to practice Thursday, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
Bishop missed a few days of practice due to a neck stinger, but he was a full participant on Thursday and isn't expected to miss any more time due to the injury.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How to draft Elliott and win
A six-game suspension shouldn't stop you from drafting Ezekiel Elliott in 2017. You just have...
-
Will Winston regress like Bortles?
Jameis Winston is a favorite breakout pick for many, but Heath Cummings says there are warning...
-
Podcast: Wide receivers preview
Is wide receiver a deep position this year or is it one you need to prioritize early in your...
-
Regression WRs: Back to Pack
Heath Cummings looks at eight wide receivers who look like they have touchdown regression coming...
-
Beckham No. 1 overall in mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently took part in a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft, and it started with...
-
Tight End Tiers 3.0
A Draft Day plan revolving around tight ends?! It might seem a little crazy, but if you pinpoint...