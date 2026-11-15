Wilson (concussion) is listed as active Sunday against the Bills.

Wilson emerged from a Week 8 loss to the Raiders with a concussion and required nearly two weeks to make his way through the protocol for head injuries, seemingly getting the all-clear from an independent neurologist either Friday evening or Saturday. In any case, all three of the Jets' top three injured wide receivers -- also, Omar Cooper (ankle) and Adonai Mitchell (knee) -- are available Sunday, but Wilson should retain his standing as the clear No. 1 among the group, which has translated to a 43-527-3 line on 63 targets in eight games.