Wilson (elbow) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Wilson practiced in a limited fashion this past week and headed into to the contest listed as questionable, but on Friday the wideout relayed that he planned to play Sunday. With his active status now confirmed, Wilson should continue to lead the Jets' wideout corps in Week 11, though the 2022 first-rounder did acknowledge that his elbow issue could hamper him some. To what degree remains to be seen, but assuming he's able to handle his normal snap allotment, or close to it, Wilson - who's recorded at least seven catches and 12 targets in each of his last four contests - will have a chance to maintain his high-volume role in the team's passing game.