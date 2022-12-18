Wilson caught four of nine targets for 98 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Lions.

Wilson was targeted only three times in the first half by Zach Wilson, though one of those three targets turned into a 33-yard reception. The rookie receiver was noticeably frustrated in the third quarter when he was running open beyond the sticks but the second-year quarterback missed him with an errant throw. Wilson kept his head in the game, though, and made another 33-yard catch in the fourth despite being interfered with by a defender on a drive which culminated with C.J. Uzomah's go-ahead touchdown catch. After the Lions retook the lead, Wilson added catches of 22 and 10 yards to help get the Jets in range for a game-tying field-goal attempt, which Greg Zuerlein missed from 58 yards. The Jets have a quick turnaround before facing the Jaguars on Thursday, which will make it a tall order for Mike White (ribs) to get cleared, so Garrett could be catching passes from Zach (no relation) again in Week 16.