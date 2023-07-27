Wilson hurt his ankle during Thursday's practice, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

On the plus side, coach Robert Saleh noted afterward that all indications are that the Jets' top wideout will be okay. For now, consider Wilson day-to-day. The 2022 first rounder is coming off a strong rookie campaign in which he logged 83 catches for 1,103 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 147 targets in 17 games.