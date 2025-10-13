Wilson (knee) underwent an MRI on Monday and appears to have avoided a serious injury, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

However, Wilson is potentially looking at some missed time, according to Cimini. The star wideout played through the injury during Sunday's 13-11 loss to the Broncos in London, but now that the adrenaline has worn off, Wilson could miss some game action. The Jets have two more games before their Week 9 bye. If Wilson were to miss Weeks 7 and 8 against the Panthers and Bengals, New York would be left with a hodgepodge crew of Josh Reynolds, Arian Smith, Allen Lazard (personal) and Tyler Johnson leading the wide receiver depth chart.