Wilson (knee) is eligible to come off IR this week, but coach Aaron Glenn noted Monday that a determination regarding the wideout's status hinges on a medical decision between Wilson and the Jets doctors, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson last saw game action in Week 10, but it remains unclear if or when he'll return to the lineup as Jets' last four games approach. With the team 3-10 and out of playoff contention, there's no reason to hurry Wilson back, and if he remains sidelined this coming Sunday against the Jaguars, John Metchie, Adonai Mitchell and Isaiah Williams would continue to lead New York's WR corps in Week 15.