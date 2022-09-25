Wilson (ribs) has returned to Sunday's game against the Bengals, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Wilson caught all four of his targets for 46 yards before leaving the contest in the first half, but he came out of halftime ready to go. He'll look to continue his strong game in the second half.
