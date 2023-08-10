Wilson (ankle) is participating in team drills at Thursday's practice, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Coach Robert Saleh said early Thursday that Wilson would only participate in individual drills, but it looks like the second-year wideout has progressed quicker than expected. Granted, the Jets went through a light practice load, but it's nonetheless encouraging to see Wilson take another step forward. Saturday's preseason game against the Cardinals could still be too soon for Wilson to suit up, it may not be long until the wideout is back in full.