Wilson will be working with Zach Wilson as his quarterback in Week 2 against the Cowboys and beyond after tests confirmed a season-ending Achilles injury for Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
Garrett didn't catch a single touchdown pass in the nine games Zach started last season, but the Wilsons connected for a pivotal score in the Jets' 22-16 win over the Bills on Monday. Rodgers went down before completing a single pass with the Jets, and while predictions of a spectacular sophomore season from Wilson were tied in large part to the expected upgrade in quarterback play, the 2022 first-round draft pick out of Ohio State could still be poised to build on his 1,103-yard rookie season.
