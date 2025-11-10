Jets coach Aaron Glenn said Monday that Wilson (knee) is still having his injury evaluated and will undergo an MRI, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Wilson returned to action Week 10 despite being initially listed as questionable for Sunday's win over the Browns due to a knee injury, the same issue that had caused him to be sidelined since Week 6. It's unclear whether Wilson's current knee issue is an aggravation or a new occurrence, but the severity of the No. 1 wideout's injury should be revealed shortly after the conclusion of Monday's tests. Wilson did not secure any of his three targets before exiting versus Cleveland, and at this stage his status has to be considered up-in-the-air for Thursday's divisional contest against the Patriots. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Glenn said Wilson will "hopefully" be able to play Thursday but "I don't want to stamp that just yet."