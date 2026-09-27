Wilson caught 10 of 13 targets for 107 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-24 loss to Detroit.

The star wideout paced Jets pass catchers in all three receiving categories, and his 23-yard TD from Geno Smith in the fourth quarter tied the game at 24-24, only for the Lions to respond inside the final two minutes. It's Wilson's first 100-yard performance since Week 14 of the 2024 season, as injuries disrupted his 2025 campaign. Wilson has also found the end zone in back-to-back games, and he'll take a 21-243-2 line on 27 targets into a Week 4 road trip to Chicago.