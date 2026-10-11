Wilson caught seven of 11 targets for 104 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-12 win over the Browns.

Wilson opened the scoring with a 32-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter. That was his third touchdown grab through five games, and Wilson has exceeded 100 receiving yards twice while working as the top receiver for the Jets. No teammate topped 26 receiving yards as wide receivers Adonai Mitchell (finger) and Omar Cooper (ankle), as well as running back Breece Hall (quadriceps) were inactive, while tight end Kenyon Sadiq (concussion) exited in the second half. Up next for Wilson and the 2-3 Jets is a trip to New England to face the Patriots in Week 6.