Jets' Garrett Wilson: Brief cameo in preseason opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson didn't catch his only target in Saturday's 30-10 preseason win over the Packers.
Wilson wasn't on the field for long, and while the only pass directed his way from quarterback Justin Fields fell incomplete, the starting offense still managed to produce a touchdown on Fields' and Wilson's only drive of the game. After signing a four-year, $130 million extension in July, Wilson's locked in atop the Jets' wide receiver depth chart.
