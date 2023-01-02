Wilson caught three of 11 targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 23-6 loss to the Seahawks.

He was by far Mike White's favorite option on the day, but the QB's struggles led to a brutal line in the box score for Wilson. The rookie wideout is ending his first NFL campaign with a whimper, posting a 7-48-0 line over the last two games despite 20 targets, and the Jets' unsettled quarterback situation will make him a risky fantasy play in Week 18 against the Dolphins.