Wilson caught eight of 14 targets for 102 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-30 win over the Browns. He also rushed once for minus-2 yards.

Wilson tied the game at seven with his first NFL touchdown in the second quarter, scoring from two yards out. He stayed down clutching his back after an awkward landing in the second half, but he promptly returned to the game and continued adding to his breakout performance. Wilson led the Jets in catches, targets and receiving yards, but he saved his biggest play for last, scoring the game-winning 15-yard touchdown over the middle in the final minute. The rookie first-round pick has quickly emerged as the favorite target for Joe Flacco, who's expected to continue filling in for Zach Wilson (knee) under center in Week 3 against the Bengals.