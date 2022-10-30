Wilson caught six of seven targets for a game-high 115 yards in Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Patriots.

With Corey Davis (knee) sidelined, Wilson was the Jets' go-to wide receiver, but tight end Jack Conklin scored both of the team's touchdowns. Wilson's 54-yard catch in the first quarter set up a field goal for the game's first points, and the rookie first-round pick set a new career high in receiving yards. Wilson's chemistry with quarterback Zach Wilson continues to improve heading into a Week 9 clash with the Bills.