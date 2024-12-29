Wilson caught seven of eight targets for 66 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-14 loss to the Bills.

Wilson accounted for 42 of Aaron Rodgers' 66 first-half passing yards as the Jets continued to struggle on offense. The wideout lost a fumble in the third quarter but rebounded in the fourth, helping the Jets avoid a shutout loss by catching a nine-yard touchdown pass from Tyrod Taylor with 6:59 remaining. Having already surpassed 1,000 yards for the third time in as many seasons, Wilson will have a chance to set a new career high in receiving yards against the Dolphins, as he needs 50 to match his rookie total of 1,103.