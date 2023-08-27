Wilson corralled all three of his targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason win over the Giants.

Wilson joined new quarterback Aaron Rodgers in making their respective 2023 preseason debuts with the Jets on Saturday. The talented duo connected for an easy 14-yard touchdown to close out the first-team's second and final drive of the game. Wilson is poised to take his game to the next level after the Jets traded for the two-time MVP this past offseason. The Ohio State product accrued a 83/1103/4 receiving line last season while winning AFC Rookie of the Year with Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco and Mike White throwing him the ball, so expectations will be high for the star wideout following Rodgers' addition. Wilson and the Jets will kick off the regular season with a matchup against the Bills on Sept. 11.