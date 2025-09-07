Wilson caught seven of nine targets for 95 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-32 loss to the Steelers.

Wilson put the Jets in front with a 33-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter, and he came two yards from scoring again on a 21-yard catch in the third, leading to a Justin Fields rushing score on the next play. He was the clear top option in the passing game, as Breece Hall was a distant second in both targets (four) and receiving yards (38), but Wilson will regret his inability to hold onto the ball on the Jets' final offensive play, as Jalen Ramsey dislodged the ball from his hands on fourth down, preventing what would have been a game-extending catch. With Wilson showing strong chemistry with Fields, the talented wide receiver should remain a strong fantasy option against the Bills in Week 2.