Head coach Aaron Glenn said Friday that he thinks Wilson (knee) will play again in 2025, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson was placed on IR prior to Thursday's loss to the Patriots. He will sit out a minimum of three more games, so the earliest Wilson could return would be Week 15 against the Jaguars. It's encouraging for Wilson's fantasy managers that the Jets haven't committed to shutting their top receiver down for the season, even though the Jets are out of the playoff hunt at 2-8.