Wilson (ankle) remained sidelined at practice Tuesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Wilson hurt his ankle during last Thursday's practice, but Antwan Staley of nydailynews.com relays that the wideout is dealing with a low ankle sprain. With that in mind, Wilson profiles as day-to-day and it seems unlikely that he'll take the field in Thursday's Hall of Fame game against the Browns.
More News
-
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Not practicing Sunday•
-
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Ankle issue downplayed by coach•
-
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Tops 1,100 yards as rookie•
-
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Can't take advantage of volume•
-
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Disappointing performance in loss•
-
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Almost 100 yards with Wilson at QB•