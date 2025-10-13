An MRI revealed that Wilson suffered a hyper-extended knee Sunday, with the wideout reportedly expected to miss a couple of weeks, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

We'll await confirmation from the team, but at a minimum it looks like the Jets are in line to be without their top pass-catcher this weekend against the Panthers. If that's the case, Josh Reynolds, Arian Smith, Allen Lazard (personal) and Tyler Johnson would be candidates to see added WR reps in Wilson's absence.