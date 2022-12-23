Wilson brought in four of nine targets for 30 yards in the Jets' 19-3 loss to the Jaguars on Thursday night. He also lost a fumble.
The rookie receiver suffered a significant downturn in production in conjunction with a shaky night overall for the Jets' air attack. Zach Wilson was replaced by Chris Streveler late in the third quarter, which actually helped to boost Wilson's production somewhat. However, Wilson's lost fumble at New York's 38-yard line with just over four minutes remaining arguably snuffed out any chance at a successful comeback, as the turnover led to a field goal that gave the Jaguars a 16-point advantage. Wilson's best chance at Week 17 success in a road matchup versus the Seahawks a week from Sunday will be the return of Mike White (ribs) to the starting role.
