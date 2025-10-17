Wilson (knee) will be listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Jets coach Aaron Glenn revealed Friday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson's doubtful designation isn't surprising given previous reports that he was likely to miss a couple weeks due to the knee injury he sustained in the Week 6 loss to Denver. The star wide receiver didn't practice during the Jets' preparation for Sunday's game against the Panthers. Josh Reynolds (hip) will likely work as the Jets' top wide receiver, while Mason Taylor could see additional targets against a Panthers defense that has allowed the most yards in the NFL to tight ends through six weeks.