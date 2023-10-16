Wilson caught eight of 12 targets for 90 yards in Sunday's 20-14 win over the Eagles.

Wilson accounted for 90 of Zach Wilson's 186 passing yards despite having a 25-yard catch erased by a blindside block called on Allen Lazard. New York's top pass catcher was seen talking to trainers on the sidelines in the fourth quarter and went to the X-ray room after the game, though head coach Robert Saleh noted that Wilson could have returned to the game, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Wilson's availability for Week 8 against the Giants after a Week 7 bye doesn't appear to be in question, but his participation in practice will still be worth monitoring once the Jets begin preparing for the intrastate clash.