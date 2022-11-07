Wilson caught eight of nine targets for 92 yards and added a seven-yard run in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Bills.

No other Jet had more than 16 receiving yards, as Wilson monopolized opportunities in the passing game with his ability to get open and shiftiness after the catch. He made a rookie mistake when the ball came out of his hands as Wilson turned to run after pump faking on a trick play, but Wilson was able to dive on top of it and avoid disaster on a drive that culminated in James Robinson's go-ahead touchdown. Wilson has 207 receiving yards over the past two weeks, but he may cede some targets to Corey Davis (knee) after New York's Week 10 bye.